Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

