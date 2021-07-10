Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $71,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.94 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

