Wolfe Research Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Peer Perform”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

