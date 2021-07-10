Wolfe Research Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Peer Perform”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.