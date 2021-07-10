Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Major Shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 121,379 Shares

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.