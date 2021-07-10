Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.52 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and $1.71 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $14.03 or 0.00041483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.06 or 1.00303981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00943772 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,873,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,748,097 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

