William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSM. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

MSM stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.