Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,180 ($41.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,270.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The firm has a market cap of £14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

