WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $195.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.88. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

