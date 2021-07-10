Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,040 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 178,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 104,921.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 350,438 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

