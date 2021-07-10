Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

