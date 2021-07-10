Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.