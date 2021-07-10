West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $375.31

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.31 and last traded at $374.71, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

