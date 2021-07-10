Wendye Robbins Purchases 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,332. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins acquired 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,078.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Wendye Robbins acquired 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

