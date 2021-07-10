Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

