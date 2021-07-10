Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 399,764 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Weibo worth $60,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Weibo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Weibo by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

