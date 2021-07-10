Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 617,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

