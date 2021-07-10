Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE PM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $99.40. 5,059,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

