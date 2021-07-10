Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Citigroup accounts for 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 18,872,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

