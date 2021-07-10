WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) vs. Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head-To-Head Survey

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get WD-40 alerts:

This table compares WD-40 and Atotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $408.50 million 8.56 $60.71 million $4.40 57.96 Atotech $1.23 billion 3.94 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.39

WD-40 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 16.82% 46.79% 21.17% Atotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WD-40 and Atotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atotech 0 6 5 0 2.45

WD-40 presently has a consensus price target of $277.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Atotech has a consensus price target of $24.11, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Atotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WD-40 beats Atotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.