WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares fell 2.4% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $277.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $255.46 and last traded at $255.46. 4,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

