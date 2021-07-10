Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $199,918.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.35 or 0.99747470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00934868 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

