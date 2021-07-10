Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $122.14 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

