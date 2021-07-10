Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

WASH opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

