Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Shares Up 0.2%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 8,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WARR)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

