Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 5,061,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

