Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of HTAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,026. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73.

