Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $68.45. 18,872,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

