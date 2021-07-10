Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. 2,698,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

