Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.