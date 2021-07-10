VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.89. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 125,722 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0663 dividend. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

