Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $334.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $276.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

