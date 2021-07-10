Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.40.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $276.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

