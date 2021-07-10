Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.34 -$192.30 million $0.28 65.32 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.82, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

GrowMax Resources beats Viper Energy Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

