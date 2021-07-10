Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

