Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $341,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

