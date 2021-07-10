Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 36,868 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

