Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.