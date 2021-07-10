Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 22,027 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

