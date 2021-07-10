Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

