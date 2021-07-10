Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,278.50, a PEG ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.90.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

