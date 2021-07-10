Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

