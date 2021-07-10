Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

