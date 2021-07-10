VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $66.62.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.