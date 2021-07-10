VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

