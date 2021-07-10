VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CSB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 13,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14.

