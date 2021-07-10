VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,213. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97.

