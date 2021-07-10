VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 13th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.