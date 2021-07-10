Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

