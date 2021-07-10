VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 155,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $233.03 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,656. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

