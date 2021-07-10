VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.09.

VER opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

