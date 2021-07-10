Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and $42.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00254196 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,001,338,543 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

